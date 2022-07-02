I’ ve No Regrets Working With Abacha – Hamza Al-Mustapha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former aide to the late General Sani Abacha has stated that he has no regret working with the late military dictator.

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 general election, disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television.

He also stated that his loyalty to Nigeria is the reason he is seeking for the position of president in 2023.

Al-Mustapha said: “I have no regret, once you join the military, you should be open-minded to work anywhere.

“I decided this time around to answer to the calls of many Nigerian elders and younger ones from the North to the South and numerous associates with whom I have worked, to accept the call and to contest.

“The passion we have for this country is much more in the sense that the challenges we face yesterday and the deep appreciation for where we are today is for only those who truly care.

“It is that sense of awareness, that commitment by the energy of patriotism that brought us to the fore to face politics.”