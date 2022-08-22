I Want To See More Black People Investing In Real Estate – Pettigrew

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apex Real Estate Academy based in Powder Springs, Georgia, Lanessa Pettigrew has harped on the need for African Americans to invest in the real estate sector of the American economy.

Pettigrew made the observation in a statement distributed on behalf of her company through BlackPR.com and BlackNews.com, properties owned by Dante Lee International.

She first opened the academy four years ago but has been a real estate broker herself for over 25 years.

She has recently expanded her academy’s offerings to offer non-licensed classes to those who are interested in real estate investing. The CEO also talks about the pros and cons of investing and how to avoid some costly pitfalls.

“I want to see more Black people investing in real estate so I created more classes, and although we are expanding what the academy offers, our prices will remain affordable.

“I saw that other so-called gurus were charging an extreme amount of money and I really wanted to keep my prices reasonable. In fact, we even offer our students the option to make installment payments”, she said.

Pettigrew said she has tried to remove every stumbling block possible because she knows that generational wealth starts with owning real estate and wants to see as many people learn.

The investment course, according to the statement, will include “How to Make Money Buying Liens or Certificates”, “How to Fix and Flip Real Estate”, and “How to Wholesale Real Estate.”

Narrating how it all started for her, she explained that she became interested in real estate investment after watching Calton Sheets’ infomercials in high school.

“After receiving my Georgia real estate licence in August of 1998, I continued to have success in real estate. I created my own company in 2010, in which I coached and supervised other people. The Apex Real Estate Academy was later founded by me.

“I have done ‘everything real estate,’ from coaching to supervising. After twenty-five years, I am now working on creating and producing courses that will lead to generational wealth and developing a company that can be handed down to future generations”, she further disclosed.