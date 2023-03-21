Reactions As Orji Uzor Kalu Lay Claim To Senate Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the statement made by former Abia State governor, Uzor Kalu, who stated that it is his turn to become the senate president of the tenth senate that will be inaugurated after the swearing-in of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kalu made this known while answering questions from Journalists as he stressed that a Muslim Senate Presidency will be fatal to the secularity of Nigeria

According to Kalu, as senate president, he will work for the progress of the whole country.

He said: “It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be Team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria; my last name will be team Nigeria”.

He also stated that he has maintained the same MTN line ever since he left Abia State government house, which should endear him as the number three man in the country.



This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens took to their Twitter handles to lampoon the Abia State APC chieftain for aspiring to become the number three man in the country despite his antecedents. Kalu was convicted of stealing 7.65 billion naira in 2019. The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of Nigerians as seen on Twitter.

@Sports_Doctor2 writes: “I’m the only Governor that has never changed his phone number since I became Governor 24yrs ago. It is my turn to become senate President.” – Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu. This is a man that was convicted of stealing 7.65 BILLION NAIRA in 2019!!! A COMMON THIEF!”

@Archy_Woman writes: “So not changing number is the automatic ticket to becoming Senate President. Una don too insult us for this country shaaa.”

@chukwue01346859 writes: “That’s how he went about screaming the other time and he got nothing. I pray he gets nothing this time around. A Muslim from the NE or SW should be SP till the mandate is returned.”

@PadreDi4Raga writes: “It’s always the turn of greedy politicians, but it’s never the turn of Nigerians.”

@gentlezpher writes: “The rise of Orji is astonishing, which kind country is this?”

@AlagorSenior writes: “Southeast is not ready we are still building bridges so they should give it to north central.”

@jcmaiah writes: “This is the type of people APC minions are pushing to represent Igbos. Una papa.”