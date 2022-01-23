I Was Never Interested In Politics After I Left Military – Abdulsalami

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state, has stated that he was never interested in politics after he left the military.

Talking about the reason why he did not participate in politics after retirement, Abubakar, in an interview with Trust TV, stated that he is a “very reserved” person who does not have some of the qualities of a politician.

He said: “No, no! I’ve never been. Politics have never been mine. You see, there are some qualities and some characteristics that make a politician.

“Naturally I am a very reserved fellow, I don’t want any disturbance and all this trouble but others, you know they have got the flair to play politics and so I am happy and I hope even the younger generation who are retiring will also go in.

“You can see policemen, military, army officers, air force, navy and so on, are all involved in politics and the more the merrier.”