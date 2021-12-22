I Will Be Available For 2021 AFCON – Osimhen To Super Eagles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has stated that he will be available to feature at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

It could be recalled that Osimhen’s participation was doubtful after he suffered a facial injury during their Serie A clash against Inter Milan last November.

The striker fractured his left cheekbone and orbit after clashing with Milan Skriniar. He subsequently underwent a complicated but successful injury.

Following the surgery, Napoli announced that Osimhen would be out for three months, which effectively ruled him out of AFCON.

However, Osimhen has made a quick return ahead of schedule as he had resumed individual training just two weeks after his surgery.

He has now alerted the coaching crew of the Super Eagles that he will be fit and ready.

“I will be available for AFCON unless if am not among the players picked to represent NIGERIA,” Osimhen tweeted.