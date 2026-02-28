I Will Not Be Bullied: Seyi Tinnubu Responds To Verydarkman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has denied claims linking him to an ongoing online dispute between activist VeryDarkMan and content creator King Mitchy.

The controversy began after King Mitchy renovated a public school in six days with financial support from Seyi Tinubu. She later became involved in an online argument with VeryDarkMan over alleged mismanagement of public donations received since 2025.

VeryDarkMan accused Seyi Tinubu of sponsoring Mitchy’s charity work and urged the public to hold both individuals accountable should anything happen to him.

Reacting to the claims on his Instagram page, Seyi Tinubu described them as “false,” saying his only interaction with Mitchy was in a public setting where he provided financial support for her NGO.

“Over the past few days, my name has been deliberately drawn into an online dispute between VeryDarkMan (VDM) and King_Mitchy (‘Mitchy’),” he wrote. “Let me be clear: the allegations and insinuations made about me are false.”

He added that a follow-up meeting to review the impact of his donation did not take place due to his ill health and stressed, “There has never been a private encounter, no secret arrangement, and no impropriety of any kind.”

Seyi Tinubu expressed concern that he is being unfairly targeted and accused VeryDarkMan of seeking an opportunity to attack him. “Supporting charitable causes is not a crime. Meeting someone publicly to support their NGO is not a scandal. Repeating falsehoods loudly does not transform them into truth,” he wrote.

He also condemned online harassment and warned about its potential mental health consequences. “I will not be bullied, and I will not dignify fiction with panic,” he stated.

Seyi Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to philanthropy, noting that he has supported initiatives in education, enterprise, healthcare, and youth empowerment for over a decade. “Philanthropy and outreach must never be politicised or weaponised. Nigeria needs builders, not bullies,” he said.

He called for calm, truthfulness, and restraint, concluding: “Noise will fade. Character and work endure. I remain committed to serving Nigerians, especially our youth, with integrity and transparency.”