Igbo Etiti Council Boss Presentes ₦7.74 billion Budget Proposal For 2026

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Executive Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu state, Dr. Eric Odo, has presented a ₦7.74 Billion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year to the Legislative Council.

Presenting the budget, tagged “Budget of Continuous Infrastructural Development and Empowerment of the Needy,” Friday in Ogbede, headquarters of the Council area, Odo said the estimate represents a 35 per cent increase over the ₦5.4 billion budget for 2025.

The chairman explained that the proposed budget was aimed at deepening infrastructural development and expanding social welfare programmes across the council area.

A breakdown of the estimate shows that ₦3.37 billion, representing 44 per cent of the total budget, was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while ₦4.35 billion, representing 56 per cent, was allocated to capital projects.

According to Odo, recurrent expenditure will cover the payment of the approved minimum wage, pensions, leave allowances, as well as monthly stipends for widows, widowers and persons with disabilities.

He added that a significant portion of the capital expenditure would be devoted to road construction and the rehabilitation of water schemes, among other critical infrastructure projects.

Odo noted that the 2026 budget was designed to fast-track the delivery of essential services and improve the living conditions of residents of the local government area.

He assured that his administration would ensure transparency and diligence in the implementation of the budget upon its passage.

Speaking on the performance of the 2025 budget, the council chairman disclosed that it had attained an implementation level of 89.5 per cent, with numerous infrastructural projects executed during the year.

Odo commended the Legislative Council for its sustained partnership and support, pledging not to take the cooperation for granted.

Responding, Leader of the Legislative Council, Mr Stephen Okwu, assured that the budget proposal would be given accelerated consideration and timely passage.

Okwu further pledged the council’s continued support for the chairman to enable him sustain his development initiatives in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area.