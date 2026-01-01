Igbo Etiti LGA Launches Development; Humanitarian Initiatives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Dr. Eric Odo, has officially launched the Igbo-Etiti Development and Humanitarian Initiative (IDHI) for inclusive growth.

He described the Initiative as a coordinated framework aimed at repositioning the council area for sustainable and inclusive development.

Speaking during the launch Tuesday at Ogbede, Odo said the IDHI was designed to deliberately address the pressing developmental and humanitarian needs of the people.

The council boss explained that IDHI was conceived to align government policies with community aspirations, private sector participation and diaspora engagement, saying the goal was to improve the life of the people.

“The Initiative is anchored on the understanding that governance must transcend routine administration and deliberately address security, human capital development, social welfare among others.

“The IDHI is built on key pillars, including homeland security, education, infrastructure development, health, water and sanitation, youth and social empowerment, gender-based interventions, and sports development.

“Security remain the foundation of development. Under IDHI, we are determined to strengthen community-based security through collaboration with statutory agencies, traditional institutions, and local vigilante groups.

“We will prioritise equipping the security operatives with necessary tools and train them regularly to enable them secure all nooks and crannies of Igbo-Etiti.

“The Initiative will focus on education through rehabilitation of school infrastructure, teacher capacity-building, and targeted support for indigent students.

“The IDHI will drive strategic interventions in rural roads, markets electrification and digital connectivity.

“We are also creating a well-structured avenue for diaspora investment, encouraging our brother and sisters abroad to partner in transforming Igbo-Etiti,” Odo said.

On his part, the chairman of IDHI Board of Trustees (BOT), Maj. Gen. Victor Ezeugwu (Rtd) pledged his commitment to ensure the Initiative succeeds, stressing that it would go a long way in the development of Igbo-Etiti.

Ezeugwu disclosed that he and other BOT members would work closely with communities in the area to ensure that they contribute to the project.

According to him, he will ensure that any money donated or given for the Initiative would not be only be judiciously used for the development of the area but would also be accounted for.

Also, the Founder of Maduka University, Chief Sam Onyishi, promised to join hands with others, in order to develop the council area, which he revealed have blessed him significantly.

Onyishi, who also the chief launcher, commended the Council chairman for conceiving what he called a forward-looking and people-driven development model.

“I am impressed by the vision behind this initiative.

“It creates a strong platform for the people of Igbo-Etiti to take charge of their own development,” Onyishi said.

The highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the IDHI 5-Year Strategic Development Plan and presentation of awards to individuals including the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof. Simon Ortuanya.