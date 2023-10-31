Mr Ibu Has Undergone Five Surgeries, Says Family

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actor John Okafor better known as Mr. Ibu has undergone five surgeries and will continue his treatment abroad, the family said Tuesday.

This is according to a statement posted on his official Instagram handle.

“We want to thank God and most especially the general public for their support, encouragement, and prayers during this trying period for our dad,” the post read.

“We called on Good Nigerians and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect most especially the donations, it came in very timely and very helpful.

“So far, Daddy has gone through five successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives.”

The veteran has been hospitalised for some weeks now with Nigerians rallying around to support his treatment.





