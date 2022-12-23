IGP Akali Inaugurates Police Station, Mobile Squadron Base In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of efforts towards tackling the alarming insecurity challenges confronting Enugu state, that has continued unabated, the Inspector General of police, Usman, Akali Baba, has Inaugurated an ultra- modern police station at Inyi, Oji River Council Area and the 76 Squadron Mobile police base at Ekwegbe in Igboetiti local government area, booth, in Enugu state.

The Nigeria’s police boss, who personally performed the assignment had while speaking at Inyi, disclosed that the station has brought to120 of such facility built so far by the force headquarters.

According to him, the police is facing serious challenges in South East Nigeria more than every geo political zones in the country, occasioned by the current unlawful agitation.

He posited that any agitation that is not carried out lawfully by any group is senseless, adding that “we are one Nigerian, whether you are from South East or North.

The IGP, who urged the natives to own the facilities, said it belongs to them and because of that they should guide it jealously.

The IGP, added that ” if your improve the place of work of police officers, that is provide them condusive environment it will make them perform optimally

“Better Environment is also part of motivation, warning the police officers not to use the station to victimize members of the public.

“We have in the South East challenges more than any other zone in Nigeria”. advising agitators in the region to lay down their arms and embrace peace

On the issue of the 2023 general election he promised that the police will provide adequate security for all the political Actors and Electorate.

Speaking at the Inyi brief ceremony, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who spoke through Secretary to the state government SSG, professor Simon Utuanya, thanked president Muhammadu Buhari for his continued effort towards ensuring that criminality is stamped out of the society.

At Ekwegbe , the IGP, granted requests made by Governor Ugwuanyi for more police units, aimed at assisting the state in tackling existing and emerging security challenges.

Governor Ugwuanyi had in his address during the inauguration of the 76 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Ekwegbe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area constructed by his administration, requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to passionately consider the deployment of the Special Forces of the Nigeria Police Force to Enugu State to help in tackling security challenges in the state.

The governor also requested for the deployment of more units to No. 76 Police Mobile Force, to enhance its manpower base and make it more formidable.

The governor, equally appealed to the IGP to release back to base, operatives of No. 3 Police Mobile Force who are on special duty in other parts of the country, stressing that “this will further strengthen its manpower base and improve its crime fighting capability.”

He went further to request for provision of additional Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), bulletproof vests, helmets and other protective equipment to help Police operatives in the state to frontally confront and contain unrepentant criminal elements.

The governor equally urged the Police Chief to consider the need for the establishment and equipping of a drone section, adding that it will aid the Police in combating crimes, especially those perpetrated in areas with difficult policing terrains.

Governor Ugwuanyi who maintained that his administration is conscious of its primary purpose of ensuring the security and welfare of the people as enshrined in section 14 sub-section 2(b) of Nigeria’s constitution (as amended), pointed out that it has continued to support and encourage the security agencies in the state, particularly the Police force, in their onerous task of providing security.

The governor explained that the newly constructed 76 Mobile Police Force Squadron is one of the several interventions his administration has made in order to improve the security of life and property of all residents as well as visitors in the state.

He revealed that his administration had in the past, executed and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, Enugu State Command, the construction of main access roads, internal roads and car parking lot at No. 3 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Agbani Road, Enugu; installation of All-in-One 80 watts solar-powered lightings in all Divisional Police Stations in Enugu State; construction and furnishing of new Divisional Police Station at Orba and Emene; and provision of logistics support including operational vehicles and communication equipment.

Ugwuanyi, expressed optimism that the operationalisation of the facility, located along Ugwogo Nike-Opi Nsukka road, holds great promise for the improved security of life and property within the state.

“This facility consists of administrative block, transit camp, provost’s office, armory, observatory post, generator house/generator set, commander’s and deputy commander’s quarters, parade ground, sick bay, borehole and elevated water storage and reticulation, internal road network, perimeter fence, and installation of All-in-One 80 watts solar-powered streetlights,” the governor said.

In his speech, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Baba, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Ugwuanyi for the laudable project, which he said, provides the Police Force with a conducive working environment to discharge its duties effectively.

He expressed delight at the standard facilities provided at the Squadron for the men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force to discharge their duties accordingly, saying that they are “better facilities.”

The IGP also appreciated the landlord, the Chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, Hon. Ikenna Nwodo and all the elders of the host community (Ekwegbe) for donating their land for the facility, stating that the gesture is a testimony to their commitment to security.

Responding to Governor Ugwuanyi’s requests, IGP Baba gave favourable considerations to all the requests, and added more provisions as a mark of appreciation.

“I will give you body armours and helmets; above all, I will give you one APC (Armoured Personnel Carriers). These things will be available for collection immediately after the Christmas break.

“We just established the drone section and we are battling to make it work. As soon as we have been able to establish the one in the headquarters effectively, we will see how we can decentralize and if am on this seat, Enugu will be the first place to be considered,” the Police boss promised .