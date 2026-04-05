IGP Orders Probe of Officers in Viral Lagos Stop-and-Search Video

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered an investigation into officers seen in a viral stop-and-search video in Lagos.

The directive was confirmed on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Giwa, in a statement shared on his official X account.

According to Giwa, the officers involved in the incident, which reportedly took place in the Satellite Town area of Lagos, have been directed to report to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday for questioning and possible disciplinary action.

The move follows public outrage over a video circulating on social media showing officers allegedly harassing civilians during a roadside stop-and-search operation.

In the video, the officers were seen stopping a vehicle, asking passengers to get out, and taking one individual aside for a search away from others.

Giwa said the action shows the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to accountability and professionalism.

He urged officers to remain disciplined, show restraint, and respect the rights of citizens while performing their duties.

“The Nigeria Police Force values public concerns and remains committed to accountability and professional standards,” he said.

He also assured Nigerians that appropriate action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.