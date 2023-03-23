Ikpeazu Congratulates Alex Otti On His Victory As Abia Governor-Elect

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has urged the gubernatorial candidates of political parties in the state not to distract the governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti with court cases.

Ikpeazu said this on Wednesday in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka and made àvailable to newsmen in Umuahia.

He called on the people of Abia and members of political parties in Abia to give the governor-elect an enabling environment to run the affairs of state from May 29.

According to him, having myself spent about three and half years in different courts and having experienced first hand, the distraction of such cases can cause a leader.

“I appeal to every candidate in this election not to distract the incoming administration with court cases, so that they will settle down and deal with the very demanding business of governance.

“Let us break this negative trend of subjecting our governors to endless litigations and allow them to concentrate on providing good governance.”

The governor commended Otti for his doggedness, adding that he fought a long battle over a very long period of time and deserves commendation for his staying power and resilience.

He prayed God to bless and guide the governor-elect and assured the people of Abia that he would continue to discharge his duties as Governor until May 29 when he would handover to the new governor.