I’ll Soon Tell My Own Story, Nuella Njubigbo Reacts As Ex-Hubby Tchidi Chikere Remarries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian actress, Nuella Njubigbo has reacted to the news of her ex-husband, Tchidi Chikere, getting remarried.

The African Examiner recalls that on Monday, Chikere announced his new marriage saying that he has been married for months now.

He thereafter uploaded a photo of his wife’s engagement ring.

“Married! We did it here some months ago,” he wrote.

“Just so my friends and fans know that I’m okay and happy. God is on the throne.”

Shortly after Chikere announced his new wife, Njubigbo took to her Instagram account to announce that she will be telling her own story soon.

“Silence isn’t always empty…Telling my story on my YouTube channel. Coming soon,” she wrote on Tuesday.

The African Examiner recalls that Chikere and Nuella got married in 2014 and the estranged couple welcomed a daughter together.

However, In 2021, they were rumoured to have divorced after they both unfollowed each other on social media.