Illegal Dissolution Of LG Council A Treasonable Offence – AGF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has described the illegal dissolution and taking over of local government administration by state governors as a treasonable offence.

Fagbemi stated this on Wednesday during the opening ceremony of an event organised by the Nigeria Bar Association in Abuja.

Represented by the Director of Civil Appeals in the ministry, Tijani Gazali, the AGF noted that despite the judgment of the Supreme Court and the provision of the constitution guarding against the interference of state governors in the running of local government councils, some governors and their state assemblies continue dissolving elected local government council without following the provisions of the constitution.

He also accused the Attorney General and Commissioners for Justice at the state level for not giving legal advice to their governors and called for a stiff penalty against any governor who continues in such an illegal act.