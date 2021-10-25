Illegal Entry: Nepal Arrests 11 Afghans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nepali Police on Monday arrested 11 Afghan nationals suspected of entering the country illegally.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police raided a house in Sinamangal in Kathmandu in the morning and detained 11 Afghans.

The 11 arrested include seven men and four women; they had entered Nepal through India.

Deputy Inspector General of Nepal Police, Dhiraj Pratap Singh, told Xinhua that five of them entered Nepal on Oct. 21 while the others came six weeks back.

He said that all the Afghan nationals have been transferred to the Department of Immigration for further action.

He added that Indian ration cards, which are used as a proof of identity, were found with six of the Afghans.

Police suspected the Afghans prepared the ration cards to show they are Indian nationals since Nepalis and Indians do not need passports for cross-border travel.

Singh said the Police are probing the authenticity of the cards.

Meanwhile, some Afghans in Nepal have approached the UN High Commissioner for Refugees office in Kathmandu for protection.

Dipesh Das Shrestha, from the UN High Commission Refugee office said five Afghans have approached the office for protection.

“We are studying as to what sorts of support we can provide.

“We are also checking whether the Afghans arrested by the Police are among those who had sought our support.’’

NAN

Edited by Ummul Idris/Abdulfatah Babatunde

