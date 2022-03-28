Illegal Revenue: Police Nab 6 Suspects, Recover One Sub-Machine Gun In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives in Anambra State, South East Nigeria, have apprehended six suspects for flouting the governor Charles Soludo administration’s ban on illegal revenue collection.

The state Commissioner of Police, (CP), Echeng Echeng, who spoke with Newsmen in Awka, the Anambra capital, said the arrest was in line with the state government’s commitment towards wiping out criminal elements and other violent crimes in the state.

According to him, the six suspects were identified as Andrew Chukwueze, 19, of Nkanu East, Enugu State; Emmanuel Charles,18, of Umualoma, Orlu, Imo State;

Chigozie Bernard, 20, of Izza-West, Ebonyi State; Chibueze Nduife, 30, of Ebonyi State; Nnamdi Anyigba, 27, of Enugu State; and Ebuka Ogidi, 25, of Ebonyi State.

The Anambra police boss, hinted that they were nabbed between March 23 and 26, 2022, along Kara Junction, Atani Road, and Obudogwu Road, while collecting revenue illegally from motorists and other members of the public.

He equally disclosed that similarly, policemen in a joint patrol with vigilantes along Ring-Road, Isiagu, Awka, sighted a group of boys suspected to be armed robbers and went after them.

He said as the operatives were about to accost the suspects, they reportedly took to their heels and abandoned a bag containing one SMG rifle, one magazine and four live ammunition.

The CP, said his men are making frantic efforts towards arresting the fleeing suspects.

Echeng said: “The police, as an organisation, is saddled with the constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, as well as maintenance of law and order.

“We assure that the command will not fold its arms and allow some disgruntled elements to make life unbearable for residents.

Recalled that immediately after assumption of office, about fortnight ago, the new Anambra state governor, professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, had ban all manner of illegal revenue collections in the state.