I’m Having Rough Times At Oxford University – DJ Cuppy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Florence Otedola, International Disk Jockey, better known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up concerning her rigorous academic journey in Oxford University, England.

The Gelato singer stated that the race for her master’s degree in the prestigious varsity is about to come to an end and had become tougher.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she uploaded a picture of her face lined with tears which she captioned, “Late library nights”.

“Haven’t been online for a few days as I’ve been dealing with my last term at Oxford University,” she said.

“My thesis is due soon and I am under so much pressure to deliver at such a high academic standard. Having never done a research paper before, it’s extremely draining in a mental and even emotional way.”

Cuppy also disclosed that she suffered from Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and Anxiety, both of which had made studying difficult for her.

“My diagnosed ADHD and Anxiety have gotten the best of me. I’m going through a rough time, I know but it shall soon pass, and I will finish this paper and hand it in. I have full Godfidence,” she wrote.