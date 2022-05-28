PDP Primary: Rivers Delegates Shun Atiku’s Salutations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party from Rivers State have ignored greetings from a former vice president and presidential aspirant under the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

African Examiner reports that Atiku, who left the venue of the PDP’s special national convention, returned to the venue around 5:40pm in company with former senator representing the Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye.

While acknowledging cheers from some delegates at the venue, delegates from Rivers State ignored the presidential hopeful.

African Examiner also observed that, despite the greetings from Atiku, the delegates refused to respond.