I’m In Danger Of Dying In DSS’s Custody – Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has opened up on the illnesses he is dealing with in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Kanu, in a letter of complaint and appeal to the Nigerian Medical Association, disclosed that he is battling with Tinnitus and sleep deprivation, which, according to him, are the “gravest threats” to his survival.

He stated that Tinnitus “exacerbates my hypertension”, and this places him at risk of stroke, collapse, and sudden death.

Kanu disclosed other diseases to include liver, pancreas, kidney, bladder, prostate, and white matter disease; sleep apnea and most critically, tinnitus, the constant internal “chirping” sound in his ears.

The letter partly reads: “Among the gravest threats to my survival today is tinnitus. The incessant chirping in my ears is more than a nuisance: It robs me of sleep, sometimes making rest completely impossible; It exacerbates my hypertension.

“It magnifies chest pain, fainting risks, and psychological strain; It undermines my body’s natural capacity to heal.

“DSS doctors once proposed to drain fluid from my inner ear, but abandoned the plan due to the risk of permanent hearing loss. Since then, no serious effort has been made to treat this condition, even though its effects are cumulative and potentially devastating.

“Sleep deprivation, when combined with existing hypertension, organ strain, and potassium instability, places me in immediate danger of stroke, collapse, or sudden death.

“Neglect of tinnitus and sleep deprivation shows a reckless disregard for the life-threatening impact of untreated conditions.”

He also accused Nasiru Mohammed, the DSS doctor, of falsifying his medical records despite continued symptoms.

He added: “From the moment he assumed control, Dr Nasiru Mohammed began falsifying my test results, recording normal potassium levels when in reality they were dangerously low.

“When challenged as to why a potassium-sparing drug like Eplerenone was still prescribed if my potassium was supposedly normal, he provided no medical justification.

“Under his so-called care, I continued to experience: Frequent nosebleeds; Fainting episodes and near-collapse; Severe light-headedness; Unrelenting chest pains on my left side; Debilitating headaches; Swelling of the feet.

“Over 50 blood samples have been taken during my time in DSS custody, but these have yielded no improvement in my health under the management of DSS-appointed doctors.”

According to him, the DSS subjected his longtime physician, Dr Cfine, to intimidation and silence.

“My longtime personal physician, Dr Cfine, who has treated me faithfully for decades, was barred from access and intimidated into silence. This exclusion lasted until the intervention of Emeritus Professor Martin Aghaji, a globally respected surgeon and medical teacher.

“It was his timely intervention that saved me from imminent collapse,” he said.

Kanu disclosed that under Cfine’s professional and ethical care, his “potassium level rose modestly from 2.1 to 2.9 mmol/L, still below safe levels, but a clear sign of genuine medical progress. My episodes of nosebleeds, fainting, and light-headedness ceased”.

He added: “Swollen feet reduced, and the headaches subsided to an occasional level.

“In addition, Emeritus Professor Martin Aghaji confirmed and documented broader systemic health problems, including: Liver, pancreas, kidney, bladder, prostate, and white matter disease; Sleep apnea; and most critically, tinnitus, the constant internal “chirping” sound in my ears that often makes sleep impossible, persists and is making my life unbearable.

“It is no exaggeration to say that without Emeritus Professor Martin Aghaji’s intervention, my health would have deteriorated beyond recovery. Yet instead of supporting him, the DSS has subjected him to the same pattern of intimidation used against Dr Cfine.”