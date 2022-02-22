Impeachment: We Have Credible Evidences Against Dep. Gov. —Zamfara Lawmakers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Zamfara House of Assembly on Monday expressed confidence in the witnesses presented at the investigative panel hearing for the impeachment process against the state’s deputy governor, Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau.

A counsel to the lawmakers/complainant and Director, Legal Matters of Zamfara of the Assembly, Nasiru Jangebe, stated this while speaking with newsmen after the maiden sitting of the impeachment panel which held at the State High Court 4, Gusau.

“You know, we have mentioned our case and led seven witnesses before the panel and the matter was adjourned to Tuesday for address.

“We are satisfied with all our submissions, we believe that the witnesses are credible and unchallengeable,” he said.

On the restraining order given by the Federal High Court Abuja, Jangebe said when that order was issued, there was no impeachment process against the deputy governor.

“You know by the provision of the Constitution, once the impeachment process starts, no court should interfere in the matter.

“Therefore, as far as I am concerned, that order will not affect this process,” he explained.

African Examiner reports that the deputy governor who is the defendant, was absent at the sitting without a representation.

NAN