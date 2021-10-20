Indonesia, China Begin Feasibility Study On $560m Coal-To-Methanol Plant

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Indonesia and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study of a $560-million-U.S. dollars coal-to-methanol plant, according to a recent statement released from Indonesia’s Industry Ministry.

Held in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, on Monday, the signing ceremony was attended by Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and representatives of PT Powerindo Cipta Energy (PT PCE) and the China National Chemical Engineering Corporation (CNCEC).

“The cooperation to build a coal-to-methanol plant is very important for the industrial sector.

“The Industry Ministry really appreciates companies with a vision to initiate coal gasification projects and support this pioneering industrial investment plan,” Kartasasmita said on Monday.

According to the statement, the plant was expected to be built in Meulaboh city situated in the country’s westernmost province of Aceh.

“With an investment value of $560 million U.S. dollars, the plant will process 1.1 million tons of coal into 600,000 tonnes of methanol per year.

“This project will absorb 600 to 700 workers. Based on the plan, the project will enter the construction stage in mid-2022,’’ the minister said.























