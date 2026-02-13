INEC Fixes Timetable For 2007 General Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that Nigeria’s next presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on February 20, 2027.

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for March 6, 2027.

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, disclosed the dates at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

He said the decision was made in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which requires the commission to publish a Notice of Election at least 360 days before the election date.

According to him, the elections will cover the offices of President and Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors (except in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun states), as well as members of the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly.

Amupitan said the commission has formally set the electoral process in motion and uploaded a detailed timetable and schedule of activities to INEC’s official website. The schedule has also been shared with political parties and other stakeholders.

He explained that the early announcement reflects INEC’s commitment to transparency, credibility, and strict adherence to the law.

On concerns about the delay in passing the amended Electoral Act, Amupitan said the commission recognises the need for timely action to avoid logistical challenges. However, he noted that INEC must continue to operate based on the existing Electoral Act until any amendment is formally passed.

He added that the tenure of the President, Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors—except those in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun—will expire on May 28, 2027. Membership of the National and State Assemblies will be dissolved on June 8, 2027.

He cited constitutional provisions which state that elections must be held not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the current office holders’ terms.

Party primaries and submission of nomination forms, he said, will be conducted within the statutory timelines, while campaigns will begin and end according to the law, concluding 24 hours before Election Day.

Amupitan urged political parties to strictly comply with legal timelines, warning that INEC will enforce the rules where necessary.

He also called on government institutions, security agencies, the media, civil society groups, candidates, and voters to work together to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

“As we commence this important national exercise, I assure Nigerians that the commission is fully prepared and determined to deliver elections that reflect the sovereign will of the people,” he said.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over the delay in passing the amended Electoral Act currently before the National Assembly. Earlier, on February 4, INEC had indicated that it had completed work on the election timetable but noted that some aspects of the schedule could be adjusted depending on when the amendment is passed.