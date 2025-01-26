Uproar Over FPRO Claim That “Police Can Break Into Homes”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has stirred the hornet nest on Saturday after he stated that Nigerian law allows the police to break into homes without a search warrant.

This controversial remark is coming on the heels of a viral video showing masked policemen forcibly gaining entrance by scaling a fence and firing shots after the occupants declined to open the gate for them.

The video, uploaded by X user, Somto Okonkwo, showed police officers trying to force their way through. Reacting to Adejobi’s comment, an X user, Joseph Tobore, condemned the actions of the police.

Tobore writes: “Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution is dead in the eyes of the police spokesman. Nigeria is in trouble if Prince can support breaking the laws and claim it’s their law. Be reminded that any law that is not in conformity with the Constitution is no law. Prince, I challenge you: Educate Nigerians on Section 37 and ask yourself how this statement makes sense.”

Another X user, ‘Great Oracle Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary,’ queried the police: “How’s this consistent with the force’s operations? Officers turned up masked, without a warrant, opened live rounds, and climbed (actually trespassed) into a property—and this is standard operation? An armed citizen would have shot this officer.”

Also, ‘Dipo,’ writes: “Uniform is no longer proof of authority because criminals, bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers have been known to operate wearing the same uniform. Only professional conduct can validate true operatives.”

Reacting to the backlash, Adejobi defended the police’s actions, saying: “The police have the power to break into any house or place where they are reasonably convinced an offence is being committed.”

He further stated: “Breaking into homes is allowed in the law, but all you need is to follow the proper procedure. Powers to break in and break out, not only in the East; it’s the law of the land.”

However, his statement did generate more debate as Ben Samuel, another user, slammed Adejobi’s remarks, saying, “Your statement lacks clarity, sir. The police do not have the authority to ‘break into any house or place’ without a valid warrant. There is no difference between the actions of these undisciplined officers and those of armed robbers, and they must face strict punishment for such misconduct. Legal duties cannot be carried out using unlawful methods,” he concluded.

Unperturbed, Adejobi continued to defend the police’s stance, saying, “No matter how they review the law, no amendment would strip the police of its powers. They can only review the procedure of exercising its powers. And note that not in all cases do we require a warrant to search or arrest. Read the law and understand. There are many laws guiding the operations of the police, and they are sacrosanct.”