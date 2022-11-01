Insecurity: CLO Demands Institution of Judicial Commission of Enquiry

….Seeks Foreign Nations’ Assistance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the current insecurity ravaging parts of Nigeria continues unbated, the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Nigeria’s foremost human rights organisation, has demanded the setting up of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry on the development.

It said “we make this demand because of the security crisis rocking the Nigerian society which threatens both human lives and property of the natives, especially as accusing fingers continues to point at the military, police and certain lawless natives in the crime.

“Confessions made by many Nigerians including some freed victims of the terrorists indicate that security agents and some natives collaborate with the suspected terrorist Fulani killer gang to commit these dastardly human rights infractions.

The group in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ohabuenyi Ezike, and made available to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu said “All over Nigeria, we experience this heinous human rights violations by Fulani herdsmen hugely aided by security agents and the rural communities but no efforts have been made by the federal government to interrogate this wickedness.

“We make haste to say that government’s failure to check the evil activities of these evildoers leads to its Commission in large propensity.

“Only last week in Enugu State, these bandits turned the Nike — Ekwegbe –Opi Junction road, the only access road connecting the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Imo, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states into a war theatre where numerous unsuspecting journey makers were abducted in the glare of policemen and soldiers at the many extortion checkpoints on the road.

“Of these victims were students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) who were returning to school after the ASUU strike, officials of Enugu State Government and the former Secretary to the Government of Enugu State, Dr. Daniel Shere.

“A week before this raid, three kidnapping incidents occurred at the Four- Corner/Nvene area of Ozalla Community in Nkanu West LG area of Enugu State.

“The abduction took place beside an Army checkpoint. While the kidnapping incidents lasted, the soldiers didn’t only watch the terrorists operate, they were said to have monitored the counting of ransom brought by the families of the victims.

“Besides, the terrorists bore Ak – 47 arms and berretta pistols with which they terrorise their victims.

According to the statement, “At Agbogwugwu, a neighbouring Community to Ozalla, the former PDP Youth Leader, Okoye, was kidnapped for ransom.

” Men of God are not left out by these perpetrators, the terrorist have brutally attacked the Church of God during which some worshippers were murdered and others abducted.

“The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Archbishop Kanu, was kidnapped some years back. His revelations after he was freed were threatening.

“On Monday last week, Rev. Fr. Malachy Asadu of St. Theresa’s Catholic Diocese, Nsukka, was kidnapped on his way to his Parish after a Diocesan ecclesiastical meeting.

The group noted that “few months ago, at a Mass in a Catholic Parish in Owo, Ondo state, the Fulani terrorists invaded the Mass and murdered several worshippers.

“Previously, too, Chief Olu Falae, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was abducted in his farm on Owo Road, Akure, Ondo state.

“The Abuja — Kaduna road has, at a time, became a “no pass area” because many commuters have been kidnapped there.

It added: “The height of Kaduna kidnap was the attack of a train and abduction of its passengers. The whole of the Middle Region had been under sieged by Fulani herdsmen terrorists and we can go on.

“CLO is seriously disturbed by these gross human rights issues with an APC Government in power which has done nothing to halt the menace and bring the perpetrators to book. Instead, the government has allowed the terror on the citizens that voted them to power to continue unabated.

“CLO, Inauguration of high level Judicial Commission of Enquiry headed by a human rights conscious Justice/ Judge to understudy the activities of these criminals and take testimonies from the victims, their families and members of the society and publish its findings and recommendations for full implementation.

” The Commission shall be peopled by non- political clergymen and Imams, officials of the National Human Rights Commission, trusted and credible Army, police and DSS officials, representatives of ethnic nationality groups, reliable women organisations, reps of NANS, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, ALGON, Governors of victim states, reps of Diplomatic institutions and high profile human rights organisations among others.

” Request the international Community and diplomatic institutions in Nigeria to intervene and help Nigerians prevail on the ailing APC Government to take fast and positive steps in arresting this scourge.

” CLO urges governors of the victim states or regions to pull resources together with the aim to protect the lives and property of their citizens pending the period the federal government would take action.

“That these actions should include but not limited to;

a). Encouraging and boosting the operations of their indigenous security Organisations.

” Interrogating the local, rural communities where these terrorists live and operate from.

” That the National Assembly enacts a law that would give the host governors the power to control the operations of security agencies operating in their states or regions especially with respect to the protection of lives and property of the natives

“Going forward that security agents especially soldiers and policemen on duty where such criminal activities take place will be held accountable to explain the circumstance surrounding the raid and their efforts in repelling the enemies’ force.

The human rights body concluded by saying “a stich in time, saves us nine”.