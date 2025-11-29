Insecurity: Tinubu Approves Membership For US-Nigeria Working Group

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group as part of steps to deepen collaboration in tackling security challenges in the country.

This was contained in a press release issued on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President , Information and Strategy. Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

The composition of the Joint Working Group was part of the agreement reached during the recent trip to Washington, DC, by a high-level Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The Nigerian side of the Joint Working Group, is to be led by Ribadu, supported by a multi-stakeholder team comprising senior officials from relevant government establishments.

Members of the Joint Working Group include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Bernard M. Doro; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed and the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun.

Ms Idayat Hassan of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Mr Paul Alabi of the Embassy of Nigeria in the US would serve as the secretariat.

Tinubu urged members of the Joint Working Group to work assiduously with their US counterparts to ensure smooth operationalisation of all agreements across sectors.