Insecurity: UNN Signs MoU With Technology Firm To Install 1000 CCTV Cameras

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to check insecurity, the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bionomics Nigeria Ltd a Lagos based technology company to install 1000 Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTV) cameras in the institution.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Nsukka, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Igwe, said that CCTV cameras would be installed at the entrance, exit gates and other strategic locations to ensure adequate security.

He said that the cameras would be installed in UNN, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC) and College of Medicine Ituku-Ozalla to help the university security to expose any criminal activity so as to arrest culprits.

According to him, “The signing of this MoU marks a new chapter and improvement in our security architecture.

“When this project is completed ,any illegal activity or crime will be exposed as the cameras will be there 24 hours.

He added that “the CCTV will go a long way to help the university security to ensure adequate security especially now the country is facing security challenges.

The UNN boss, lauded the Managing Director of the company, Mr Ugochukwu Onyedika for choosing UNN for the project and pledged the necessary support of the university to ensure that the objective of the project was realized.

Chairman of UNN, Senate Ceremonials Committee, Prof Chuma Nwanguma, in his comment, equally commended the university and Bionomics for the partnership which he stated would help to check crime as well as bring perpetrators of crime to book.

He said: “with this, UNN has gone digital and ahead of other universities in protecting lives, property of its staff and students.

“UNN is grateful to the technology company for choosing the university among other universities in the country and prayed God to reward the company.

In his speech, Onyedika explained that the signing of the MoU would enable his organisation to install CCTV cameras in the three campuses of the university to help manage their security.

“By this MoU my company has been empowered to install 1000 closed circuit televisions cameras in the three campuses.

“The cameras when installed will help the university security to monitor happenings in the campuses, all they need to do when there’s any incident is to play back what the cameras have recorded to see what happened.

“We are starting with UNN because, it is the first indigenous university, we intend to take it to other universities across the country as an essential part of national security,” he said.

According to him, the project would be completed in eight months.

In an interview with newsmen on the development, the Acting Chief Security Officer UNN, Mr. Christian Alumina, said that CCTV would help his security men keep vigil at all corners of the school environment.

“With the CCTV in campuses the herculean task of securing the university will be minimised.

He stressed that “if we are not around, whatever happens anywhere in the university, all we need to do, is to play back the recording of the camera so as to know exactly what happened.

Some of the UNN Staff who also reacted to the development, described it as a welcome initiative, especially coming at a time the entire nation, including South- East geo political zone of the country are confronted with serious insecurity challenges.