Plateau Incoming Governor Says He Will Not Witch-Hunt Anybody

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor-elect of Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that he would not witch-hunt anybody when he takes over as governor.

The governor-elect stated this on Saturday at Government House, Jos, during a State Banquet organised for the incoming administration.

He said that in areas where clarifications were required, he would handle such issues with the affected persons as a ‘family affair.

He promised that he would not be negligent on issues that affect the commonwealth of the state and would work towards improving the welfare of the people.

Muftwang said he hoped for a new Plateau that would give a sense of belonging to its people, saying that good leadership was critical to facilitate that.

‘’Those opportuned to serve will be judged based on history,’’ he said.

He called for cooperation from Plateau people in the discharge of his duties and promised to improve on areas of need in the state, including the public service.

He thanked outgoing Gov. Simon Lalong for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

In his remarks, Lalong said that his administration has done its best for the progress of the state and hopes the incoming administration would record more progress.

He said his administration was fulfilled on putting the interest of Plateau first which it demonstrated in continuing with old projects and initiating and completing new ones.

‘’On the issue of peace and security, we did our best in dealing with criminality and also establishing structures and laws to avert ethno-religious conflicts that riddled the State in the past.

”Despite our efforts and substantial progress, the criminals have continued to exhibit desperation for violence as seen in the recent attacks in Mangu,’’ he said.

He hoped that the new administration would work with the citizens to tackle the security challenges and urged the governor-elect to carry all segments of society along in governance.

He restated that ensuring security in Plateau involved embracing different groups in the state, saying ‘no tribe is more superior’.

He urged Muftwang to complete abandoned projects and encourage the establishment of Small Scale Enterprises in the state to attract investors to establish their businesses.

He advised Muftwang to put God first in all his activities and should not be pressured by his associates, party members or religious leaders to work against the progress of the state.

He thanked Plateau people for giving him the opportunity to serve and for supporting him in the discharge of his duties while also urging them to forgive him for his shortcomings.

He said that he would continue to do everything possible to contribute to Plateau’s peace, progress and stability in any engagement he embarks on.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that goodwill messages were presented by traditional rulers, women and elder statesmen during the event.

NAN