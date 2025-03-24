W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Interior Minister Calls For Probe Into Kogi Jailbreak

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, March 24th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, has called for a probe into the prison break at the federal correctional centre in Koton Karfe area of Kogi state.

The African Examiner writes that the Kogi state commissioner for information had earlier announced that at least 12 inmates escaped in the jailbreak.

Fanwo disclosed that the security operatives have re-arrested one of the escapees, and there are to recapture others.

Reacting in a statement by Alao Babatunde, his special adviser on media and publicity, Tunji-Ojo stated that the incident is “unfortunate”.

According to him, all the fleeing inmates would be recaptured with the service’s advanced biometrics and existing technology solutions.

The minister enjoined Sylvester Ndidi, the acting comptroller general of the Nigerian Correctional Service, to visit the Kogi facility and carry out a comprehensive audit.

“We are on top of the situation. Our men are on ground in Kogi, and I have ordered a comprehensive audit of the situation,” he added.

Also, Usman Ododo, the Kogi State governor has tasked the state’s security adviser to “collaborate with the federal correctional centre and other security agencies to prevent future breaches”.

 

