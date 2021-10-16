EFCC Nabs 12 Internet Fraudsters In Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, have arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan.

This is contained in a statement signed by EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The suspects were arrested at Alapata and Awotan areas of Ibadan in Oyo State.

Uwujaren said that the suspects, most of whom claimed to be undergraduates, were apprehended following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

He said that series of fraudulent documents and other instruments allegedly used in committing the crimes were recovered from them at the point of their arrest.

Uwujaren listed the recovered items to include Toyota Corolla, sophisticated phones and laptops.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.























