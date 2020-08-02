IPAC Tasks Political Parties on Good Governance In Nigeria

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national leadership of the Inter party Advisory Council (IPAC), has charged political parties in the country to always embrace democratic tenets that would help in promoting and sustaining good governance in Nigeria.

It equally stressed the need for them to pursue peaceful and harmonious existence among the various political parties, at at all times, saying the association, is not an opposition platform but stands for good governance

National Secretary of IPAC, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, stated this weekend in Enugu while inaugurating the newly elected Enugu State Interim Management Committee of the body.

The organization’s National Scribe, who performed the assignment alongside the National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, said they were in the states to see things for themselves and be able to appraise the association in the area.

Our Correspondent reports that Dantalle, officially inaugurated the newly elected Enugu state 7 – man officials which includes, Barr. Ken Ikeh of (APM) as Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye of (APC) Secretary, Hon. Augustine Nnamani of (PDP as Publicity Secretary.

Others are, Hon. Nnaemeka Okoh of (AAC) as Financial Secretary, Hon. Edwin Alor of Accord Party Treasurer, Hon. Stella Chukwuma as Organizing and welfare officer, while Hon. Elvis Ugwoke of ZLP is the Youth Policy Advisor.

Dantalle expressed satisfaction with the conducts of the political parties in Enugu, urging them to “always pursue peaceful and harmonious existence.

He further stressed that IPAC stands for good governance. According to him, “IPAC is not an opposition platform rather it should always enhance dialogue and arbitrate among the parties when there is need.”

The association’s National delegates also paid a courtesy visit to Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, during which the newly elected officials were introduced to him, just as they conveyed the gratitude of IPAC to the Governor.

Responding, the governor welcomed them to Enugu State, as well as congratulated the newly elected officials and reaffirmed his commitment towards the promotion of peaceful existence of all parties, stressing the need for parties to always accommodate each other.