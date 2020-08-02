W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

IPAC Tasks Political Parties on Good Governance In Nigeria

Posted by Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, August 2nd, 2020

From Ignatius Okpara,  Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national leadership of the Inter party Advisory Council (IPAC), has charged political parties in the country to always  embrace democratic tenets that would  help in promoting and sustaining good governance in Nigeria.

It equally stressed the need for them to pursue peaceful and harmonious existence among the various political parties, at at all times, saying the association, is not an opposition platform but stands for good governance  

National Secretary of IPAC, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, stated this weekend in Enugu  while  inaugurating  the newly elected Enugu State Interim Management Committee of the body.

The organization’s National Scribe, who performed the assignment alongside  the National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, said they were in the states to see things for themselves and be able to appraise the association in the area.

Our Correspondent reports that Dantalle, officially inaugurated the newly elected Enugu state 7 – man officials which includes, Barr. Ken Ikeh of (APM) as Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye of (APC)  Secretary, Hon. Augustine Nnamani of (PDP as Publicity Secretary.

Others are, Hon. Nnaemeka Okoh of (AAC) as Financial Secretary, Hon. Edwin Alor of Accord Party  Treasurer, Hon. Stella Chukwuma as Organizing and welfare officer, while   Hon. Elvis Ugwoke of ZLP is the  Youth Policy Advisor.

Dantalle expressed satisfaction with the conducts  of the political parties in Enugu, urging them to “always pursue peaceful and harmonious existence.

He further stressed that IPAC stands for good governance. According to him, “IPAC is not an opposition platform rather it should always enhance dialogue and arbitrate among the parties when there is need.”

The association’s National delegates also paid a courtesy visit to  Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi  Ugwuanyi, during which the newly elected officials were introduced to him, just as they conveyed the gratitude of IPAC to the Governor.

Responding, the governor welcomed them to Enugu State, as well as congratulated the newly elected officials and reaffirmed his commitment towards  the promotion of peaceful existence of all parties, stressing the need for parties to always accommodate each other.

