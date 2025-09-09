IPMAN Calls Off Strike After Agreement With Dangote, NUPENG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Western Zone, has suspended its strike action following agreements reached with Dangote Group and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers.

The suspension, effective Sept. 9, was contained in a statement issued by the Western Zone Chairman of IPMAN, Chief Oyewọle Akanni, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Akanni said the decision followed productive discussions and mutual agreements that addressed issues raised by NUPENG over alleged anti-labour and monopolistic practices by Dangote Groups.

“Following productive discussions and compliance by Dangote Group on agitation by NUPENG, we have decided to call off the strike action effective today, Sept. 9.

“This decision comes after careful consideration and assurances addressing concerns regarding anti-labour and monopolistic ideas by Dangote Group,” he said.

Akanni commended members of IPMAN for their unity and solidarity during the industrial action, noting that their efforts were instrumental in advocating for fair competition in the downstream oil sector.

He urged marketers to resume their daily and operational activities without delay. (NAN)