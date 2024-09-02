Tinubu Appoints New Board For Bank Of Industry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of chairman and members of the board of the Bank of Industry Limited.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed are:

(1) Dr. Mansur Muhtar, OFR, — Chairman

(2) Dr. Olasupo Olusi — Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

(3) Mrs. Ifeoma Uz’Okpala — Executive Director, Large Enterprises

(4) Mr. Shekarau Omar — Executive Director, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

(5) Mr. Usen Effiong — Executive Director, Corporate Services

(6) Ms. Mabel Ndagi — Executive Director, Public Sector & Intervention Programmes

(7) Mr. Rotimi Akinde — Executive Director, Corporate Finance & Risk Management

(8) Mallam Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Non-Executive Director, representing the Ministry of Finance Incorporated

(9) Mr. Adedamola Olufemi Young — Non-Executive Director, representing Central Bank of Nigeria

(10) Reverend Isaac Adefemi Agoye — Non-Executive, representing Manufacturers Association of Nigeria

(11) Mallam Muhammad Bala — Non-Executive, representing Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment

(12) Mr. Oreoluwa Adeyemi — Independent Non-Executive Director

(13) Mr. Sulaiman Musa Kadira — Independent Non-Executive Director

Muhtar’s career spans decades in finance, international development, public service, and academia.

He served as Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Development from 2008 to 2010 and was Vice-President, Operations of the Islamic Development Bank, before his recent appointment.

The President expects the new board of the Bank of Industry to work harmoniously, diligently, and with utmost fidelity to the nation in driving the mandate of this critical institution as a development vehicle for providing support for projects that enhance job creation, poverty alleviation, and the socio-economic conditions of Nigerian families.