IPOB Denies Sit-At-Home Order, Urge Southeast Residents To Ignore Notice

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has tasked residents of the Southeast to ignore the sit-at-home order issued by an unknown group.

In a statement issued on Monday, IPOB stated that the order did not come from their pro-Biafra organization.

It could be recalled that there have been audio and video messages circulating on social media cautioning residents in the region on the need to avoid the streets.

The messages also informed parents and guardians to keep their children home from school.

Also, market and shop owners were informed against opening their businesses.

Responding, IPOB encouraged residents to go about their daily activities as usual.

The IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful said, “IPOB did not declare any sit-at-home order on October 21 and 22.

“The illegal order is from criminal elements and Finland-based infiltrators who are not our members”.

He continued, “Biafrans must understand that IPOB does not declare unnecessary sit-at-home.

“We have since suspended it and anybody declaring it is a criminal element that should be ignored.

“We didn’t want to talk about it again to avoid giving undue popularity to the inconsequential order from Finland-based infiltrators.”