IPPIS Eliminates 70,000 Ghost Workers-FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Thursday said that the Integration Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) has exposed and eliminated about 70,000 ghost workers in the civil service system.

Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr Dasuki Arabi disclosed this at the 43rd session of the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Arabi explained that the government has saved at least N220bn, and N10tn through the Treasury Single Account since it was fully implemented by the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the introduction of IPPIS has led to the reduction of the Federal Civil Service personnel to 720,000.

Arabi said, “With the introduction of IPPIS, about 70,000 ghost workers have been eliminated from the payroll. We have a one-shot opportunity to look at IPPIS and say, as of today, we have 720,000 public servants working for Nigeria.

“We’ve been able to reduce more than N220 billion wastage through wrong management of IPPIS on payroll by ministries, departments and agencies of government. We have reduced the budget deficits and changed the budget composition.

“We have succeeded in getting the Treasury Single Account (TSA) deployed in all ministries, departments and agencies of government. Challenges have come in that implementation at the initial stage, but we are overcoming that and the government is able to save over N10tn over the years because whatever you’re generating now goes into a Treasury Single Account that is managed by somebody else, not you.

“And the government, especially at the top, is always able to see what has come into our Treasury Single Account today and what has gone out of that. So planning has been simplified. Budgeting has been simplified.”

The Director-General said the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System had digitised government business and “reduced man-to-man contact and processing payments in ministries, departments and agencies.”