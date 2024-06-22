Israel Attacks Hezbollah Positions In Lebanon As UN Chief Urges Calm

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Israeli army announced on Friday that it conducted airstrikes against Iran-backed militia Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon in response to ongoing attacks on northern Israel.

There were no reports of injuries, according to a statement issued by the Israeli military on Friday evening.

The information could not be independently verified.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his “profound concerns” about the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon along the Blue Line, a demarcation line between both countries set by the United Nations.

“The risk for the conflict in the Middle East to widen is real – and must be avoided,” he said.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October, there have been daily clashes between the Israeli army, Hezbollah and allied groups in the border area between Israel and Lebanon.

There have been numerous casualties on both sides. The mutual shelling caused heavy destruction in villages on either side of the border. About 150,000 people have been evacuated or have left the combat zone due to the violence.

Hezbollah is allied with the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip but is considered to be much more powerful.

Israel wants to use military and diplomatic pressure to ensure that Hezbollah retreats behind the Litani River, 30 kilometres from the border – as stipulated in an important UN resolution on the 2006 conflict.

“The parties must urgently recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities,” Guterres said. (dpa/NAN)