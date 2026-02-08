It’s Ridiculous to Compare Fela with Wizkid – 2Face

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ace musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has weighed in on the debate comparing singer Wizkid with the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The controversy began after Wizkid claimed he is “bigger” than Fela, responding to Seun Kuti’s criticisms of him and his fans over comparisons between the Ojuelegba crooner and the Afrobeat legend.

In a snippet from the upcoming episode of the Mic On podcast, 2Face described the comparison as “ridiculous,” saying it disrespects Fela’s legacy and is unfair to Wizkid.

He added that comparing the two ignores the differences in their eras, impacts, and unique contributions to Nigerian music.

“Comparing Fela with Wizkid is ridiculous. Apart from the fact that it is disrespectful to Fela, it is also unfair to Wizkid,” 2Face said.