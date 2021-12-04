Itunu Babalola: Nigerian Lady Who Died In Ivory Coast Prison Buried In Oyo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Itunu Babalola, the Nigerian lady who died in Côte D’Ivoire prison after wrongly jailed, has been buried in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The remains of the young lady were interred on Saturday at the Sango Cemetery at 11:25am.

Babalola was buried in the presence of officials of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission sent by the Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The corpse arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Friday at 11pm via Air Côte D’Ivoire and was conveyed to Oyo State.

African Examiner recalls that Babalola reportedly died on November 14, 2021 and her death had sparked social media outrage from many Nigerians.