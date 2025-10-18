Only Northern Muslim Candidate Can Defeat Tinubu in 2007 –Dele Momodu

Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has stated that the only way the opposition can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election is if they zone the presidency to the Muslim North and the vice presidency to the Christian South.

Momodu made this revelation on Friday as he responded to questions in an interview on Arise Television.

According to him, President Tinubu had already locked down the South and also made it almost impossible for any southern presidential candidate to effectively compete against him.

“It’s obvious that the ruling government has already turned this into an ethnic battle, and it’s going to be a battle of North versus South.

“That is why you saw PDP and APC apparatchiks all struggling to insist that a candidate must come from the South. They know that President Tinubu has already locked down the South, and nobody, not Peter Obi, not Goodluck Jonathan, will be able to catch up with him where he is right now,” he said.

He pointed out that the immense financial resources and control of state structures of President Tinubu make the president have a major advantage and only a strategic counterbalance from the North could change the balance in favour of the opposition.