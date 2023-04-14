I’ve Not Declared Support For Any Speakership Aspirant – Gbajabiamila

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reiterated his position on who will emerge as his successor.

Gbajabiamila, in a tweet on Thursday, refuted a report claiming he was in opposition to the purported ambitions of Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase and others in the running for the office of Speaker in the 10th House.

The news article published in a national daily alleged the Speaker was backing the member representing Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abbas.

However, Gbajabiamila, who is tipped to serve as President-elect Bola Tinubu’s chief of staff, maintained, “I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest.”

He restated that there is a need to wait for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to complete its zoning exercise, saying he cannot work against his party’s interest and position.

“I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone/media peddling rumors of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith,” he added.