Jehovah’s Witnesses Clarify Blood Transfusion Rules, Allow Self-Donation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Jehovah’s Witnesses have announced a clarification to their long-standing teaching on blood transfusions, allowing members to decide whether their own blood can be used during medical procedures.

The update maintains the ban on receiving another person’s blood but gives individuals the freedom to choose how their own blood is handled in surgeries or treatments.

In a video statement, Gerrit Lösch said the clarification is intended to allow Christians to make personal decisions based on their conscience.

“Each Christian must decide for himself how his own blood will be handled during medical care,” he said.

He explained that while the Bible instructs believers to abstain from blood, it does not directly address the use of one’s own blood in medical situations.

Lösch added that many members already accept procedures involving their own blood, such as blood tests, heart-lung machines, dialysis, and cell salvage techniques. Under the new clarification, members may also choose whether their blood can be removed, stored, and returned during surgery.

The decision follows what the Governing Body described as careful prayer and study of the Scriptures, emphasising that the matter is now left to individual choice.

The issue has drawn attention in Nigeria after the death of Mensah Omolola, a cancer patient and social media personality. She had declined a blood transfusion on religious grounds and pursued alternative treatment before her passing in December 2025.

Her case sparked national debate over the balance between religious beliefs and medical advice.

Jehovah’s Witnesses’ refusal of blood transfusions is rooted in biblical teachings that view blood as sacred and symbolic of life.

Scriptures often cited include passages from Genesis, Leviticus, Deuteronomy, and Acts, which instruct believers to abstain from blood.

Despite this, the group has consistently stated that its members do not reject medical care. Instead, they make use of modern “bloodless” medical techniques that align with their beliefs.

These include procedures like dialysis, heart-lung machines, and other methods that avoid the use of donated blood.