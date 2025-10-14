Jubilation As ENSG Ends 16 Years Perennial Water Problem In Enugu Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sixteen years after depending on non hygienic water that poses health hazard to the people, Agbamere Eha-Alumona Community in Nsukka Council area of Enugu state has received Succour from the Enugu state government, as the Ministry of water Resources over the weekend commissioned and hand over renovated bore holes to the natives.

The water scheme, which was executed by the state government through the implementing Agency, Enugu State Small Towns water supply and sanitation Agency, Ministry of water Resources, has brought smiles on the faces of the people of the area.

Speaking during the commissioning/handover ceremony, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr. Ben- Collins Ndu (Jr), noted that the importance of water in human life cannot be overemphasized, adding that water is important to humans, plants, and animals hence, it’s said to be life.”

Represented by the state Coordinator, Small Towns water supply and sanitation Agency, Mr. Christopher Ogbu, the Commissioner said it was against the backdrop of its importance that the state governor, Peter Mbah made provision of water to all the citizens of the state as one of his priority during his electioneering camping”

“As we celebrate this democracy’s dividends, I urge you to guard this water scheme jealously, and ensure that it is well maintained for its sustainability, as the government will not take it kindly with the management Committee if they found wanting in the management of the scheme.

In their separate remarks, Traditional ruler of the Community, His Royal Highness, Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Ugwu, and president General of the area, Chief Joseph Omeje, expressed deep appreciation to the state government for the intervention, saying “we know you cannot talk about sanitation without clean water, because water they say is life”

They assured the state government that the community through the water management Committee would do everything within it’s powers to protect the facility from vandalization.

The Nsuka local government area Chairman, Barr. Jude Asogwa, who spoke to our Correspondent said his administration Prioritieses issue of water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and doing everything possible to attain ODG status.

In a goodwill massage, UNICEF Chief of field service, Nigeria country office, Judith Leveillee, accompanied by UNICEF Wash specialist, Gabriel Bolatito, said “this project is far more than pipes and boreholes; it is a powerful symbol of our shared commitment to the fundamental rights of every child and every family here in Enugu State.

“This achievement is a powerful testament to the Enugu State Government’s unwavering commitment to its people and the efficient utilization of state funds to bring this essential service to life.

“It means more time for education and economic activity, as women and girls are freed from the long, arduous trek to fetch water. It means a dignified, healthier, and more productive life for the entire community.

On his part, the Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, who spoke through the state lead of the organization, Dr. Solomon Akpanufot, said the organization has enjoyed a robust partnership with the Enugu state government since it came to the state, stressing that the organization has intervened tremendously in the Water and sanitation sector across the area.

The WaterAid boss, urged the Nsuka Council area to intensify effort in attaining open defecation free status ODF like their Igbo Etiti local government area counterpart.