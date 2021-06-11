June 12: Why We Won’t Allow Another Endsars Experience – Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State Police Command has disclosed that it will not allow any protest in the state to degenerate to the #EndSARS mayhem.

DSP Tee Leo-Ikoro, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed on Friday that the police were battle-ready to forestall any breakdown of law and order by any group or individual.

Recall that several government properties were destroyed by suspected hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest against police brutality, popularly known as ‘EndSARS’, held across Nigeria in October 2020.

Leo-Ikoro, “We hear that some students are embarking on a peaceful protest on June 12. We want to believe that it’ll be peaceful, as they have said.

“We must, however, warn anyone with the intent of causing mayhem or engaging in any activity that can lead to the breakdown of law and order or destruction of government property to have a rethink.

“We’re fully on ground and we have deployed our men in all the nooks and crannies of the state to maintain law and order. Any violator will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

“We will not fold our arms and watch any protest, under whatever guise, to escalate to the level of the last #EndSARS protest. We’ll arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable.”

NAN























