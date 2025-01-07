Katsina Governor Dikko Radda Reshuffles Cabinet

(AFRICAN EXAMINER – ) Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State on Monday reshuffled the State Executive Council to ensure optimum performance of the administration’s ‘Building Your Future’ agenda.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed.

Kaula-Mohammed said Alhaji Malik Anas, a newly appointed commissioner, would now head the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

“Anas holds a Masters in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano.

“He was equally a one-time Katsina State Accountant-General; and member of different professional bodies, including Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Financial Reporting of Nigeria, among others,” Kaula-Mohammed said.

Alhaji Bello Kagara, the former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, is now the Commissioner for Finance.

Also, Alhaji Bashir Tanimu, who previously served as Finance Commissioner, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Alhaji Yusuf Rabi’u-Jirdede has been deployed from the Ministry of Special Duties to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment.

On his part, Alhaji Adnan Nahabu has been moved from the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment to the Ministry of Special Duties.

Kaula-Mohammed quoted the governor as directing the newly appointed and the reassigned commissioners to maintain excellent service.

“The governor specifically charged Alhaji Malik Anas to align his Ministry’s objectives with the administration’s ‘Building Your Future’ agenda.

“While urging all commissioners to intensify their efforts in serving the people of Katsina State,” he said. (NAN)