Kenya Airways Resumes Flights To Madagascar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenya Airways (KQ) on Monday resumed operations to Madagascar following the easing of travel restrictions by Antananarivo.

Julius Thairu, the airline’s chief commercial and customer officer, said the airline would operate the direct flight thrice weekly from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi to Ivato International Airport, Antananarivo.

Thairu, in a statement issued in the capital, Nairobi, said “as part of our tactical approach to growth, we seek to link key markets within the KQ network to allow passengers seamless connectivity from all points with a particular focus in connecting Africa.”

The non-stop flight will depart Nairobi every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, re-opening travel opportunities for both Kenyans and residents of the Indian Ocean Island.

Thairu advised passengers travelling to Madagascar to follow protocols prescribed by the government for passenger entry including negative PCR test results done 72 hours before the flight.

He said rapid antigen screening test would be done upon arrival and quarantine for at least seven days for passengers with positive test results at health facilities or hotels approved by the government.

