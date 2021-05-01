Kenyan Anti-Covid Vaccine Doctor Dies From COVID-19

A Kenyan doctor, Stephen Karanja, who became a vociferous opponent of the Covid-19 vaccine has succumbed to the virus, weeks after saying the jab was “totally unnecessary”.

Dr Stephen Karanja, chairman of the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, advocated steam inhalation and hydroxychloroquine tablets.

He clashed with the Catholic church over the safety of the Covid jabs.

Health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) rejected his claims.

“The vaccine being distributed in Kenya, has been reviewed and found safe not only by the WHO rigorous process but also by several stringent regulatory authorities,” the WHO said in March.

Dr Karanja, who was an obstetrician and gynaecologist, died on Thursday a week after he was admitted to hospital suffering from complications caused by a Covid-19 infection./BBC























