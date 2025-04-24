Killings: Tinubu Gives Marching Order To Security Chiefs To Tackle Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has directed an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of national security strategies, demanding urgent action to end the escalating violence in Borno, Benue, Plateau and Kwara states.

The President, who met with security chiefs at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday for more than two hours, said the killing of innocent people in Borno, Benue and Plateau States must cease.

“Enough is enough,” Tinubu declared as he once again condemned the senseless targeting of innocent Nigerians.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, told newsmen that the service chiefs briefed the President on all the attacks in the states, the death toll, and the destruction of properties.

Ribadu said the President ordered a new approach to tackling the insecurity problems.

The NSA noted that Tnubu was also actively monitoring and giving instructions during his work visit to Paris and London.

“Mr President gave us the chance to come and brief him again. It lasted very long. We gave him an update on what was going on.

“Even when he was out there, he was constantly in touch, giving directives and following developments.

“Today, we had the opportunity to come and brief him again, and it lasted hours. It was a very detailed briefing, and it was exhaustive.

“We listened, and we took instructions from him. He gave us new directives. The fact is that Mr President is insisting that we work harder to restore security in the country.

“We gave him information on what has been happening and assured him of our commitment.

“We had carried out his instructions. We went to places with incidences of insecurity, such as Plateau, Benue, and Borno States.

“We went to those particular three states. We gave him feedback because he had directed us earlier to go and meet with the political authorities there,” he added.

The NSA said the President highlighted the need to involve the local councils and state governments more in tackling insecurity cases.

“The issue of insecurity often is not just at the higher levels. It involves the subunits. They are the ones who are directly with the people, especially when some of the challenges border on community problems.

“We need to work with the communities. We need to work with the local governments, and we need to work with the governors.

“The President directed that we work more with governors,” he said.

Ribadu noted that the President was “very worried and concerned” at the meeting.

“He said, ‘Enough is enough’. We are working to ensure that we restore peace and security. We were all at the meeting with the President, armed forces, police, and the intelligence community.”

The NSA said the attackers usually target innocent citizens by planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and targeting ungoverned areas.