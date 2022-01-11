Knights Of St. Jon Intr. Mourns Late Bishop Of Ilorin Diocese, Most Rev. Olawoore

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Knights of St. John International (KSJI), an international sodality organisation of the Roman Catholic Church, has joined the Church in Nigeria in mourning the demise of the Catholic Bishop of Ilorin Diocese, Most Rev (Dr) Paul Olawoore.

The group in a statement expressed deep shock and pains over the death of the Cleric which it described as a very dutiful and loveable personality who was a true shepherd of the flock.

In a condolence message to the Church in Nigeria, the Supreme Subordinate (national) President of the KSJI in Nigeria, Maj. Gen. (Prof.) Remy Uche, told the Roman Catholic faithful in Ilorin that news of the death of bishop Olawoore came to the Knights of (KSJI) in Nigeria as a surprised shocking incident that threw the organisation into a deep mourning.

” Not just with Ilorin Diocese, but with the Catholic Bishops and the entire Church in Nigeria.

“News of the death of Most Rev. Paul Olawoore of the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin broke to us in Knights of St. John International with shock, disbelief and serious pain, of which the magnitude of our mourning is so deep and severe”.

The statement made available to African Examiner Tuesday by Chief of Staff to the SSP Sir Abuchi Anueyiagu read thus” On behalf of myself and the entire knights and ladies of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI) in Nigeria, i expressed heartfelt condolences to the leadership of CBCN, the entire Catholic Bishops and the Church in Nigeria for the death of Bishop Paul Olawoore.

“We’re so visibly touched by having to go through this pain of loss, as we deeply mourn with the Church, praying that the soul of our late Bishop be at peace with our Heavenly Father.

The Supreme Subordinate President however, assured the Catholic faithful that the departed bishop will always be fondly remembered by the Order.

He therefore, prayed God to help the Bishops to find some peace and solace to enable them cope with the death of their brother bishop.

“The members of the CBCN will be remembered in our prayers”, Maj. Gen. Uche concluded.