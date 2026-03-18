KWAM1’s Daughter Joins Lagos Assembly Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barrister Damilola Ayinde Marshal, daughter of Fuji star Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, has declared her intention to contest for the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2027.

Damilola announced on Tuesday in a post shared on Instagram, where she said she is seeking to represent Surulere Constituency 2.

She stated that her decision was driven by a desire to serve her community and contribute to governance, adding that her 12 years of legal experience have prepared her for the role.

“I am ready to serve and lead. I promise to be the voice of the youths,” she wrote.

The lawyer also called on voters to support competence and progress, using the slogan “Youth Lokan!!! Igbega Eko, Ajumose wa ni.”

Damilola currently serves as Senior Special Assistant on Tourism to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, having been appointed in May 2024.

If elected, she is expected to replace Mosunmola Rotimi Sangodara, who currently represents the constituency under the All Progressives Congress.

Her declaration has generated reactions on social media, with some notable Nigerians, including Davido and Dayo Amusa, showing support.