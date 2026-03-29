Kwankwaso Resigns from NNPP, Cites Political Realignment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing the need for political realignment.

Kwankwaso, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, announced his resignation in a statement issued on Sunday, saying the decision takes immediate effect.

“I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with immediate effect,” he said.

The former governor described his exit as a difficult decision, noting his long-standing involvement with the party. He, however, said the current political situation in the country requires a new strategic direction.

“Considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation,” he added.

Kwankwaso expressed gratitude to the party leadership, including National Chairman Ajuji Ahmed, as well as the National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, and other party organs for their support.

He also appreciated members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and supporters across the country for their loyalty and commitment.

“We shall continue to collaborate and work together towards charting a better and more prosperous future for our dear nation,” he said.

Kwankwaso did not officially disclose the political platform he intends to join. However, reports indicate he may defect to the African Democratic Congress.

Sources within both parties suggest he could formally declare for the ADC in Kano, where he is expected to be received by party leaders including David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola.

There are also indications that he may be joined by former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso recently met with Atiku Abubakar in Abuja, where both leaders discussed the state of the nation.