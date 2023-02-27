LP Candidate, Ezea, Humbles Governor Ugwuanyi In Enugu North Senatorial District Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and people’s Democratic party PDP Senatorial Candidate for Enugu North District, has lost to the Labour party LP Senatorial Candidate, Barr. Okey Ezea, who polled a total of 101, 430.

Ugwuanyi, who is rounding off his second term of four years as governor of Enugu was defeated by Ezea with an intimidating margin.

The Returning officer for Enugu North Senatorial district election, Professor Emeka Ubaka of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, declared Barr. Ezea won the election in the early hours of Monday.

Ezea, who humiliated Ugwuanyi in his Udenu local government area, joined the Labour party from the All progressive Congress.

The result of the Enugu North Senatorial District election result are as follow:

IGBOEZE NORTH Local Government Area Level.

LP 11,236

PDP 5,725

UZO-UWANI Local Government Area Level.

LP 6,405

PDP 5,398IGBO-

Igbo ETITI Local Government Area Level.LP 15,040

PDP 8,591

UDENU Local Government Area Level. (Ugwuany’s LGA) LOOKS 17,190

PDP 10,890

IGBOEZE SOUTH LGA

LP 14254

PDP 3615

Summary of the result showed that Barr. Okey Ezea of the Labour Party won the election with 101,430 votes while Governor Ugwuanyi of PDP got 48,816.

Similarly, the Labour party has won seven out of the federal Constituencies in the state.