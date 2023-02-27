LP Candidate, Ezea, Humbles Governor Ugwuanyi In Enugu North Senatorial District Election

LP Candidate, Ezea, Humbles Governor Ugwuanyi In Enugu North Senatorial District ElectionEnugu, Latest News, News From The State Monday, February 27th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and people’s Democratic party PDP Senatorial Candidate for Enugu North District, has lost to the Labour party LP Senatorial Candidate, Barr. Okey Ezea, who polled a total of 101, 430.
Ugwuanyi, who is rounding off his second term of four years as governor of Enugu was defeated by Ezea with an intimidating margin.
The Returning officer for Enugu North Senatorial district election, Professor Emeka Ubaka of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, declared Barr. Ezea won the election in the early hours of Monday.
Ezea, who humiliated Ugwuanyi in his Udenu local government area, joined the Labour party from the All progressive Congress.
The result of the Enugu North Senatorial District election result are as follow:
IGBOEZE NORTH Local Government Area Level.
LP 11,236
PDP 5,725
UZO-UWANI Local Government Area Level.
LP 6,405
PDP 5,398IGBO-
Igbo ETITI Local Government Area Level.LP 15,040
PDP 8,591
UDENU Local Government Area Level. (Ugwuany’s LGA) LOOKS 17,190
PDP 10,890
IGBOEZE SOUTH LGA
LP 14254
PDP 3615
Summary of the result showed that Barr. Okey Ezea of the Labour Party won the election with 101,430 votes while Governor Ugwuanyi of PDP got 48,816.
Similarly, the Labour party has won seven out of the federal Constituencies in the state.
